A YELLOW weather warning for ice has been issued for Gwent.

The warning, which has been issued by the MET Office, covers all areas in Gwent and is in place from 7pm this evening to 9am tomorrow.

A spokeswoman for the MET Office said: "Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls."

She added that, after a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

"The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks," she continued. "Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight."