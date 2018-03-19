THERE is no doubt that anyone who meets Roxy the dog will fall head over heels.

Roxy, a brindle crossbreed dog, is at the RSPCA in Newport and currently awaiting a forever home.

The four-year-old dog is not enjoying the kennels and staff at the centre are keen to find her the perfect home as soon as possible.

Deborah Simmonds, of the RSPCA, said Roxy came into their care after the owner died.

She said: “Roxy is a beautiful dog who really enjoys fuss and attention. She loves running around our paddock and enjoys a walk with some of her canine friends.

“She makes a strong bond with people and is looking for a quiet home where she can get reassurance and further socialising to help her settle into her new life.

“We’re really trying to spread the word to try and find Roxy the perfect home as soon as we can, so if anyone can help us we’d really appreciate it.”

For more information, ring 0300 123 0744.