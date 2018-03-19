GWENT Police are appealing for information after reports of a man throwing eggs – also believed to be stolen from Co-Op - at passing motorists in Oakdale.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 19 in Central Avenue and officers believe the carton of eggs were stolen at around 8.30pm.

Reports of this nature are taken very seriously and the police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area during that time.

Officers also want to identify the man in the CCTV who it is believed will be able to help us with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log reference 486 19/02/18.