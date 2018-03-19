IT WAS a night full of sparkle when Paloma Faith performed in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The sold out Motorpoint Arena was silent as the booming voice of Samuel L Jackson, taken from the opening track of Faith’s latest album The Architect, opened the show.

The band, perched on different levels of a silver geometric mountain, played as Faith emerged from the bowels of the stage in a glittering jumpsuit which she described as “a combination of Dolly Parton and Bootsy Collins.”

“Put your hands together, you just won the rugby,” she said before singing some of her best loved songs including Only Love Can Hurt Like This and the upbeat Can’t Rely on You.

Since she was last in Cardiff Faith has become a mother and in one of her monologues between songs she tackled the subjects of baby fat and body image and then broke into the glorious My Body.

Faith has one of the most powerful voices in music and she put on an unforgettable show.

Despite her figure hugging jumpsuit, she was able to climb on to a grand piano and sing her ballad Just Be, bringing die-hard fans to their feet.

But it was her radio-friendly hits like Crybaby, Picking up the Pieces and Changing which got everybody dancing.

