CWMBRAN shoppers had the chance to find out about Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on the weekend - with help from a 80-strong choir.

Cwmbran Rock Choir along with a team of event managers and volunteers put on a performance whilst promoting the local Race for Life event, which will take place at Northfields Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 17.

The choir of 80 contained volunteers from around the area who attend local events and perform songs such as Uptown Girl.

Susie Anderson, choir leader for Rock Choirs in Monmouth, Chepstow, Abergavenny and Newport, who was at the event, said: "There are rock choirs all over the country and we rehearse in more than 400 towns.

"We work towards local events and we have been here in support of Cancer Research. We cover local and national events and we aim to raise the spirits. We work in all types of weather, sun, rain, wind and snow."

Race for Life’s Cwmbran event manager Lisa Sweeting added: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to the women of Cwmbran who take part in Race for Life.

“I wanted to thank Rock Choir who will also be performing at the event in June, for supporting the launch and we hope that passing shoppers have been inspired and motivated to join the fight and sign up to take part in Race for Life. By raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into better treatments for patients in Wales, and across the UK.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding vital research.