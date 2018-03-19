TEAM Wales cyclists unveiled their new kits that will be worn during the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

Members of the cycling team gathered at the Velodrome in Newport to reveal their new red-coloured tops and black bottoms to be worn in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The kits, designed by company Craft, have Wales/Cymru on the front of each top.

Team member Ellie Coster, who is from the Gaer, Newport, said: “This will be my first Commonwealth Games so I am really looking forward to the experience.

“It has taken a few years of training to get to where we are now. I have done events in Germany.”

The 22-year-old added: “The kit is awesome and we had heard a lot about it.

“It is classic and we will stand out when on TV.”

And the sister of legendary silver medalist Becky James, who is also in the cycling team, said the uniform would give members “more pride”.

Rachel James said: “I started cycling when I was 23. I got into it through my sister Becky.

“And soon I started practicing and entered competitions over the world.

“I think the uniform is very smart. It is one of the nicest kits I have ever worn.

“The kit will give us more pride when we are competing.”

The sport event will take place on April 4 to 15.