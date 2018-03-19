NEWPORT'S half marathon will not take place this year after it was cancelled for a second time.

St David's Hospice Care said it was unable to reschedule the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon for a third time this year.

A spokesman said: "We have considered carefully all the options available, together with the impact a rescheduling will have on all those involved, and can see no other feasible way forward for 2018."

CEO Emma Saysell said: “We are so very disappointed that we cannot deliver the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in 2018.

"The financial impact this will have on the hospice will be significant. We will be offering participants the opportunity to defer their place to 2019.

"We hope that many people will donate their entry fee to support our Hospice services, we will however have to offer refunds to those who request one.

"In the meantime, we will continue to make plans and look forward to the 2019 event on March 3rd. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved including our Sponsors, participants, partners and volunteers.”

Natalie Grimwards from Admiral said: “It is naturally disappointing the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon won’t be taking place in 2018 however we fully support St David’s Hospice Care in their decision.

“The team at St David’s do an amazing job every year and to reorganise the event at such short notice shows their commitment and passion.

"To have been hit by severe weather conditions a second time is beyond unlucky but the safety of participants, volunteers, staff and spectators is of paramount importance.

“We are incredibly proud of our sponsorship of the event and we’re pleased to continue our support for the 2019 race which many of our staff will be looking forward to taking part in."