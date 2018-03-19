AROUND 200 children and their families took part in a fun run in Newport on the weekend.

The 2km Friars Walk Family Fun Run was organised by St David's Hospice Care - with all proceedings going to hospice services.

There were several tutus, cowboy hats and other costumes on parade, as families dressed up to take part, on Saturday afternoon.

Christine Vorres, event manager and fundraiser at St David's Hospice Care said: "The event was set up to complement the Newport Half, which unfortunately had to be cancelled because of the weather for a second time, but it was fine to carry on with this event.

"This event is sponsored by Friars Walk and there has probably been £1,000 raised in sponsor fees so far but a lot of children are asking for sponsors as well.

"It's always well attended."

First over the finish line was Newport Harriers runner Vaughn Hughes, aged 10.