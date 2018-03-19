A GRADE-II listed former cinema in Newport will host a boxing bout with amateurs entering the ring for a British military charity.

The Neon has teamed up with Heroes for 6 Minutes White Collar Boxing and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved forces children for the black tie event on Saturday, May 19.

Participants receive free training from professionals before taking part in a three-round fight.

Robbie Owen, the founder of Heroes for 6 Minutes said: “This event is for people who have never boxed before and from all walks of life.

“They come out to their own music do the big ring walk and then box in front of a live audience.

“This really is a once in a lifetime experience.

“There is a great camaraderie between the boxers that take part and they make new friends – there is a lot more to this event than just throwing punches.”

Ben Harris, the events manager at the Neon, said: “The team at the Neon are proud to work with the team at Heroes for 6 Minutes, working with these inspirational stories of amateur athletes pushing themselves in the boxing ring for an amazing cause.”

For details, go to heroesfor6.com/sign-up-h46.