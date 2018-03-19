I recently called on the Welsh Government to obtain the maximum benefit from the reduction in tolls on the Severn Crossings by dealing with the frustrating and costly traffic jams and congestion that we saw all too frequently in 2017.

The Traffic Analysis Firm, “Inrix”, estimated that traffic jams on our roads last year cost the Welsh economy almost £278 million pounds.

Congestion cost Newport £44 million pounds alone.

The worst congestion hotspot in Wales are the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 in Newport.

The westbound tunnel saw no fewer than four hundred and sixty five jams last year.

The worst lasted almost an hour and stretched back four miles.

These Tunnels are the most congested stretch of inner city motorway in the UK apart from the M25 around London.

Indeed, the M4 in South Wales is synonymous with traffic hold ups and the stretch around Newport is Wales’ busiest length of road.

Gridlock is taking its toll on the Welsh economy, and it is Welsh businesses and motorists that are bearing the brunt.

We need to make urgent progress on the M4 relief road.

The latest announcement before Christmas of a further delay to this vital project will be met with dismay by Welsh motorists.

The opening of the M4 relief road will be delayed by almost two years and will now cost an extra £135 million.

Back in 2014, the Welsh Government’s own report said this vital stretch of motorway does not meet modern motorway design standards resulting in poor, sometimes hazardous travelling conditions for its numerous users.

It identified seventeen problem areas relating to capacity, resilience, safety and sustainable development.

But this is not the only project subject to completion delays and escalating costs.

Work on dualling the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road was due to be completed by the Spring of 2019.

This project is running over its £220 million pounds budget and is behind schedule.

The stakes are too high for the problem of our creaking roads network to be ignored.

By reducing tolls on the Severn Bridges prior to their abolition the Conservative Government has further opened the gateway to Wales.

We cannot allow the M4 around Newport to become Wales’ largest car park.

The Welsh Government must now do its part to ensure Wales is open for business.