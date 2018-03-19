CLOSING Newport's city centre footbridge will have a negative impact on businesses in the area "not marginally, but significantly", the owner of a nearby coffee shop has said.

Last week the Argus revealed the busy footbridge over the River Usk is to be closed temporarily for a spring clean.

But business in the area, including Horton's Coffee House and Monusk Deli, both in Millennium Walk, on the Rodney Parade side of the bridge, have raised concerns over the impact on their businesses.

And now Jonathan Hill of Hi Coffee UK, in Millennium Plaza, has said closing the bridge "is likely to impact trade on both sides of the River Usk, not marginally, but significantly".

"I believe that this is an urgent matter that needs further evaluation and further consultation, exposing all options to the community," he said.

"Most residents and retailers have chosen to live or open business at east Newport river for its accessibility.

"Other routes are still for the most deemed not accessible or other viewed unsafe.

"I would encourage those further explore opportunity to work in ways that reduces loss of trade over substantial periods for retailers and access across the city.

"Exploring possibilities of working during off-peak hours could be an option, although a short possible disruption to central residential dwellers would be likely.

"Certain cities work this way when deemed necessary.

"If possible, I believe this approach allows up-and-coming cities to trade by day and work by night."

Although is not currently known when the bridge will close, or for how long, a public notice published by Newport City Council the temporary closure order will apply from Sunday, April 1, and apply for no more than six months. The cleaning process itself is expected to to no longer than four weeks.

The council has said "it will not be possible" to carry out the cleaning without closing the bridge, which opened in 2006.

A spokeswoman said: “However, this will involve partial or full closures, depending on the work being carried out at the time, during the daytime.”

She added the council recognised the bridge cannot be cleaned “as regularly as might be liked” due to cost pressures.

The order said: “Access will not be available while cleaning personnel are carrying out works, but the path will be opened each evening.

“Times will vary.”