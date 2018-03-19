A SURVEY which aims to chart and track the spread of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Wales has received the support of the National Farmers Union (NFU) Cymru.

The union is urging its members and the public to participate in the Welsh Government’s Badger Found Dead consultation which continues to be in operation.

The call comes after the most recent published figures by Welsh Government show that 725 of badgers found dead were tested in Wales, in the period September 2014 to August 2017.

This survey is important so that an accurate picture of the disease in wildlife across Wales is built up.

In order for a badger to be suitable for testing for the purposes of the survey, it needs to be in tact, with no internal organs visible, not distended with gas, not flattened and not covered in maggots or flies.

The location of dead badgers can be reported to 08081 695110, ideally with the six figure grid reference used on OS Maps for example.