A FUNDING shortfall of £489,000 has been found in a project to build a school on the site of a former colliery in Abertillery.

Work on the new Six Bells primary school has been delayed by 18 months with planners struggling to pinpoint the exact location of a sewer.

Blaenau Gwent council are now preparing to foot the bill by dipping into cash reserves set aside for the 21st Century School build.

Building costs originally tendered by Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd in September 2016 have since risen with inflation.

The contractors were also appointed to helm the sewer diversion project in February to allow the two projects to “overlap” and minimise further delays.

The new school will house more than 300 pupils, including additional learning needs provision, when it opens in 2019, and will replace the existing schools at Bryngwyn Road and Queen Street.

It was one of three projects to share £1.1 million of capital funding last December, with the school receiving £800,000.

The two other projects, the demolition of Abertillery leisure centre and the increase of social, emotional and behavioural difficulties (SEBD) provision in schools, received £211,000 and £100,000 respectively.

A contingency fund of £589,000 was set up by the authority, and it is this pot of money that the council are planning to use to plug the funding gap.

If councillors agree to the transfer at full council on Thursday, this would leave just £100,000 to cover unforeseen costs stemming from the three projects.

“There is a risk that other projects will be delayed, if funding issues arise on other projects,” a council report said.

Blaenau Gwent council have entered talks with the Welsh Government regarding potential funding contributions to cover the cost of the sewer works.

The report adds that if such funding is secured, it would be used to replace in full, or in part, the money from the contingency fund.

Councillors could agree to the transfer when they meet at full council on Thursday, March 23.