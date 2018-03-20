A NEWPORT family have come together to get tattoos to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day tomorrow this Wednesday.

Edwina Hole, of the Alway area of Newport, has an 18-year-old daughter - Leah Bailey - who has Down Syndrome, and said she wanted to take the opportunity of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness in a creative way.

The mum is part of a world-wide Facebook group that celebrates people with, and the families of, people with Down Syndrome.

She saw that people were had been getting tattoos of three arrow heads symbolising the three Chromosome 21s that people with Down syndrome have.

Having seen the idea on the group she decided to get her own and enlist some friends and family to get in on the act.

The 44-year-old and four members of her family, including her 65-year-old mum, decided to get the symbol tattooed on Saturday at the Pins and Needles Parlour in Newport.

Those taking part were Leah’s grandmother Sue Bailey, 65, Leah’s godmother Tasha Gilbert, 47, family friend Jenna Lewis 33, and Leah’s auntie Claire Bailey, 33.

Leah herself also got in on the action - but with a transfer tattoo being applied instead of a real one.

Mrs Hole said: “I saw on the group that people were getting the tattoo and thought it was a really good idea.

“It’s simple but has a lot of meaning.

“It is Down Syndrome Awareness Month in March and its World Down Syndrome Day on Wednesday so we wanted to do this ahead of that.

“It has been a really fun day and Leah has definitely enjoyed it.”

To find out more about World Down Syndrome Day visit worlddownsyndromeday.org or follow the hashtag #theluckyfew on Twitter.