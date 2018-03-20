TWO local authorities in Gwent are waiting to hear whether their active travel plans to help residents ditch their cars in favour of other methods are approved by the Welsh Government.

The Active Travel Act 2013 places a legal duty on councils across Wales to map out walking and cycling routes in their communities and then start filling in the gaps by producing a plan for a joined-up network.

The aim is that each local authority will have a network of safe, convenient and connect routes that will allow people to ditch their cars and make shorter trips by foot and by bike instead.

The integrated network map plans for Caerphilly and Newport councils were approved, while Torfaen’s was approved “with recommendations for improvement to a future iteration”.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has been directed to resubmit its active travel plan by Monday, August 27, while Monmouthshire County Council submitted their plans on February 28.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said: “Blaenau Gwent has been very successful over the past decade in developing and delivering active travel infrastructure, providing safe and attractive walking and cycling routes linking its main settlements.

“As a requirement of the Active Travel Act, the council recently undertook a public engagement exercise on the integrated network map.

“Unfortunately, the Welsh Government has deemed the consultation as ‘weak’ and has directed the council to undertake a further 12-week consultation exercise, with a view to submitting a revised information by August 2018.

“The council is therefore looking to undertake an improved public engagement exercise over the next few months in order to address the comments raised and achieve the timescales as laid down by the Welsh Government.”

A spokesman for Torfaen council said: “When approving our ‘Integrated Network Map’, Welsh Government highlighted the need for us to identify a more expansive route network for active travel.

“Developing our active travel plan is an on-going process and we will take this on board for the future.”

Steve Brooks, the director of Sustrans Cymru said: “This is a major milestone in efforts to boost the number of people who are making shorter journeys on foot or by bike.

“Sustrans led the campaign for an Active Travel Act, and Wales should be proud of this landmark legislation.

“Ken Skates raised concern that some local authorities are not being ambitious or involving the public enough.

“Whilst we would agree with him, it’s vital that Welsh Government recognises that councils will need additional support if they are to meet their obligations.

“From improving health, cutting congestion and improving air quality, we know walking and cycling provide a whole range of benefits.

“But for these benefits to be realised, Welsh Government needs to quicken its pace and increase investment.”

Monmouthshire County Council is waiting to hear back regarding its approval from the Welsh Government.