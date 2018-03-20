A DAD who “nearly died” when life-threatening sepsis transformed into a ‘flesh-eating’ bacterial infection has made his return to Rogiet parkrun.

Luke Dobson was struck down with sepsis in January and has since undergone several major surgeries and spent several weeks in intensive care.

But on Saturday the 42-year-old braved the blizzard like conditions as he returned as a volunteer with his wife at the weekly event at Rogiet Countryside Park.

Ten weeks after Mr Dobson was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis – which is sometimes referred to as the “flesh-eating disease” – the parkrun stalwart took up the role of scanning the barcodes of runners and walkers.

He also had the honour of setting the runners off at the start line.

His wife, Julie, said: "When he was in intensive care one of the things he wanted to do was to come back and start the run off.

"The parkrun team were really supportive and he was really touched by the well-wishes that he received. It was lovely for him to be able to go back and to be able to thank the team."

Mr Dobson, who works as a software developer, is currently being cared for by his wife who is a nurse and is receiving outpatient care.

He is currently receiving physiotherapy to restore use in his arm.

The parkrun volunteer is next hoping to act as a tail walker at the event, before then hoping to walk and run once again. Mr Dobson is also keen to recover so that he can return to work.

According to NHS Choices, one or two in every five cases of NS are fatal and it is sometimes referred to as a “flesh-eating disease” as bacteria releases toxins that damage tissue, muscle and organs.

“He has always been very determined to get better but it is just about taking small steps,” added Mrs Dobson.

The event on Saturday saw 72 runners and walkers joined by 28 volunteers for the 21st Rogiet parkrun.

Run director Heather Bovill made a cake to welcome Mr Dobson back to the event.

The event also celebrated the achievements of six-year-old Rosa and five-year-old Eva Baker-Bisi who both reached 25 volunteer sessions with parkrun.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “It was a special celebration for us as it marked the return of our core team volunteer Luke Dobson, who was struck down with sepsis in January this year and had several major surgeries for necrotising fasciitis and weeks in intensive care.

“It has been 10 weeks since the day he was diagnosed and this week Luke re-joined us and took up the role of scanning the barcodes of the runners and walkers who braved the biting wind and the muddiest conditions our course has ever seen.

“He also did us the honour of setting the runners off at the start line.

“One of our run directors Heather Bovill made a lovely parkrun cake to welcome Luke back.

“I’m sure Luke would have liked better weather conditions but he certainly found a very warm atmosphere awaited him at Rogiet parkrun.”

New runners or walkers are welcome at the weekly 5k event which takes place at 9am every Saturday. Mrs Dobson will run the Severn Bridge 10k race this August to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-dobson15.