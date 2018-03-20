CAERPHILLY County Borough Council is informing its tenants that the Right to Buy their home is ending.

The Right to Buy and Right to Acquire will end for all council and housing association tenants in Wales on January 26, 2019.

The Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Bill received Royal Ascent and became an Act of the Welsh Assembly on January 24, 2018.

The Right to Buy, Right to Acquire and Preserved Right to Buy will end for “new homes” only on March 24, 2018.

A "new home” is one which has not been let as social housing for the six months before March 24, 2018, for example a new build property or a home that has recently been acquired by the landlord. No Caerphilly County Borough Council properties fall under this definition.

Qualifying secure tenants are entitled to buy their home if they have been a public sector tenant for five years. This period may also include time spent in certain accommodation provided by the armed forces.

The council is advising tenants that, if they are eligible to purchase their homes, they will need to submit their application by January 25, 2019. Any applications made after this date will not be accepted.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Places, said: “The council is using several methods to ensure the abolition of the Right to Buy is being communicated to tenants. This includes individual letters sent to each tenant advising them of the deadline for applications should they wish to purchase their home. "Tenants are also being assured that this does not affect their rights in any other way.”

Tenants can find out if they’re eligible for the Right to Buy their home by calling the council on 01443 864221.