THE 11th Record Store Day is set to arrive in a month's time.

The annual event, which was started up in 2007, is held to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store" on April 21.

This year, Newport store Diverse Records will be bringing the day to life with a variety of musicians playing in six venues across the city on Saturday, April 21.

More than 20 acts will play at Le Pub, the Murenger, Newport Market, Slipping Jimmy's Bar and Grill, Tiny Rebel and McCann's Rock and Ale Bar.

Newport Now BID will also be hosting the event with the music store.