A NEWPORT family are celebrating five generations of women.

Baby Freya Wilkins was born on February 24 at the Royal Gwent Hospital to mum Georgia Wilkins, meaning she is now the fifth generation of girls in the same family.

Miss Wilkins, who is 18 and lives in Sycamore Avenue, said: "I am so proud of Freya.

"I cannot believe that there are now five generations of women in this family.

"It's amazing when you think of it."

She added: "I think it is quite unusual too, you do not hear of this sort of news very often."

Baby Freya's great, great grandmother Bernice Pearce, who also lives in Sycamore Avenue, said she was "thrilled" with the news.

"I suppose I am the matriarch to this growing family," said the 82-year-old.

"I was born and raised in Pill until I moved here.

"To have five generations of women in the same family is incredible.

"I think it is a big achievement to have reached."

She added: "It is lovely to have my great, great granddaughter, my great granddaughter Georgia, my granddaughter Rebecca and daughter Beverley all here today."

Mrs Pearce, who married Charlie Pearce in 1954, had six children. One of those children is Beverley Whitcombe, 55, who in turn had three children.

Mrs Whitcombe's one daughter, Rebecca Wilkins, later had four children including Georgia Wilkins.

Mrs Whitcombe added: "Not many people can say that there are five generations of girls, whose ages go from 82 to three-weeks old. It's amazing."

To celebrate the news, the family plan to go out for a meal within the next few weeks.