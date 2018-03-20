ONE of the suspects accused of armed raids at two Spar stores has a previous conviction for robbery with a shotgun, a jury was told.

Prosecutor Jonathan Elystan Rees outlined DJ Lee Bidmead’s criminal history at Newport Crown Court during his trial.

He said the robbery conviction was from June 2006 for an armed raid committed in Langstone where three watches, a camera and a safe were stolen.

The jury were also told about other offences, including burglary, theft and affray, which stretched back to the early 1990s.

The 46-year-old Bidmead is accused of carrying out two robberies at Spar stores in Caerleon and Portskewett with an imitation Glock 17 pistol on Friday, March 11, at 10.40pm and Sunday, March 20, at 9.40pm, both in 2016.

He is on trial with father and son, Brian Butler, 50, of Radnor Road, in Newport, and Kieran O’Neill, 32, of Wolseley Road, also in the city.

The three deny two counts of robbery and two charges of possession of an imitation firearm.

It is claimed the trio are a gang who carried out the raids after hiring a Vauxhall Meriva from Europcar on Newport’s Leeway Industrial Estate.

A transcript of O’Neill’s interviews with detectives was read out to the court.

He explained on March 23, 2016, how he was arrested by armed police who had dragged him out of a car and that they had put “a gun in my face”.

O’Neill told officers how his father Butler had given him money to hire a car and he planned to use it to revive his career as a DJ and canvass for potential business.

He said he had been at his grandmother’s house in Radnor Road on the night of the Caerleon robbery on March 11.

O’Neill claimed that he had helped his “very ill” father take his medication that evening and that Butler was “zonked out” in his bedroom.

Proceeding.