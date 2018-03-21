A BOYFRIEND who “flew into a jealous rage” and carried out a vicious attack on his naked partner during her birthday that lasted an hour was jailed.

Ottis Jefferies, 22, punched and threatened Tiarna Greenaway with a knife, putting her through a “terrifying” ordeal when the couple went away together last October.

Prosecutor Richard Ace told Cardiff Crown Court how the pair were staying at a holiday lodge to celebrate her birthday when he exploded after an argument.

Jefferies flared after Ms Greenaway received a text message from another man and she had earlier asked her partner to leave following a row.

Mr Ace said: “The defendant grabbed the victim and threw her to the floor, he pulled her by her ears and hair and punched her in the face.”

Jefferies, of St Andrews Close, Cwmbran, also whipped girlfriend, who was naked, with a towel and destroyed her £700 iPhone.

The prosecutor said Ms Greenaway pleaded with her boyfriend: “Stop! You are going to kill me.”

He added that Jefferies had replied: “I don’t care!”

The court heard how the defendant, described as a man with a history of violence, then grabbed a sharp knife and moved it towards her face and chest but did not use the blade.

Ms Greenaway managed to flee and was helped by teachers staying at the lodges in Cefn Mably before the police were called and Jefferies arrested.

The judge was told the two are no longer in a relationship.

Ben Walters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is an immature young man who has problems dealing with his emotions. He is embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.”

He asked for the judge to consider punishing the defendant with unpaid work and rehabilitation “to ensure that this does not happen again”.

Mr Walters said Jefferies, who is a father, was hoping to find work as a scaffolder.

In sentencing him, Recorder Caroline Rees, QC, told Jefferies: “After your partner received a text message from another man, you flew into a jealous rage and subjected the victim to a sustained attack that lasted an hour. This must have been terrifying.”

The judge added: "An aggravating feature is that degraded your victim further by attacking her when was naked."

Jefferies, who was sentenced to three and a half years in custody for a 2013 robbery, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm before his trial was due to start.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to Ms Greenaway’s iPhone.

The judge jailed the defendant for nine months over the assault and a month for the criminal damage offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jefferies will serve half of his nine-month jail term and be placed on licence for 12 months upon his release.