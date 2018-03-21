THERE is less than a week left to send us your nominations in the South Wales Argus’ Pride of Gwent Awards.

We have received nominations for individuals and groups in the awards that publicly recognise the work of people who go the extra mile.

These are the people who volunteer tirelessly for charities, who are carers, incredible fund-raisers or who have faced adversity with great courage.

We have shared stories of people who have been nominated and heard about the amazing work done in the face of adversity.

Last year's overall Pride of Gwent Award went to Ron Jones from Newport. He is the UK’s longest-serving poppy seller having done more than 40 years of fundraising.

His service to charity followed his military service overseas during the Second World War with the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Regiment in North Africa, before being captured by Axis forces and sent to Auschwitz.

We know there are scores of people out there who go the extra mile. We want to reward the people who work to make our communities better.

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award and the Community Hero Award.

If you know someone who fits the bill you can nominate using the form at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent or call 01633 777005.

You have until 5pm on Friday to nominate.