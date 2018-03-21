TODAY(MARCH 21) marks World Down Syndrome Day.

The annual day - which was first established in 2012 - aims to raise awareness of Down Syndrome and show how those with the genetic condition play a role in our every day lives.

There will be events taking place in Gwent today to mark the day.

In Newport, there will be an event at Rodney Parade from 10.30am to 2pm.

The event is organised by T:21 Dragons and Newport Dragons. T:21 Dragons is a support group for parents of children with Down Syndrome.

The group usually meets on the first Tuesday of every month from 10am-1pm at Serennu Children’s Centre and also host many events.

At the event T:21 Dragons are announcing their partnership with the Dragons and there will be cake, raffles and other entertainment on offer for free.

There will be a rugby match between Ebbw Vale RFC and Bargoed RFC tonight from 7.15pm.

The match will take place at Bargoed Rugby Club and both teams will be wearing mismatched socks to support the World Down Syndrome Day.

There will also be a collection bucket, with all donations going to the Down Syndrome Association.

Organisers of World Down Syndrome Day are also encouraging people across the country to wear odd socks in support of the event.

For more information, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org