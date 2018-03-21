FLYTIPPERS caught dumping rubbish in Blaenau Gwent could in future be fined £400.

Blaenau Gwent council is considering introducing the fixed penalty fine at a meeting today, in response to increases in the number of incidents in the county borough.

It would use powers under the Unauthorised Deposit of Waste (Fixed Penalties) (Wales) Regulations 2017, which allow waste collection officers to issue fixed penalty notices to anyone caught fly tipping.

The penalty could be introduced from April 1, and the aim is to avoid having to pursue offenders through the courts.

Fines would apply for eight black bags of waste, or up to a car boot load, or for one or two larger items.

A report to cabinet members states that in 2016/17, there were 845 reports of fly tipping in the area, a 17 per cent increase on 2015/16 (723 incidents).

Across Wales during 2016/17, there were more than 38,500 reports of fly tipping, with the clean-up bill topping £2.1m.

The report puts forward a maximum fine of £400 for fly tipping in Blaenau Gwent, reduced to £350 if paid inside 10 days. There were 77 successful convictions in the area in the 10 years to 2017.

It cites Blaenau Gwent has having one of the best detection records regarding fly tipping, but describes detection rates across all council areas as low compared to the number of incidents.

Reasons include difficulties in establishing who is responsible for fly tipped rubbish, and a reluctance among witnesses to give evidence in court.