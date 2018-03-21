UPDATE: 10am

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said they were called at around 7.40am this morning to reports of a crash between two vehicles on Rockhill Road in Pontymoile near Pontypool.

An ambulance was called but injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

One of the vehicles is blocking the lane but recovery is underway and the vehicle will be moved shortly.

8.49am

A CRASH on Rockhill Road, Pontypool, near the Pontymoile flyover, means that traffic is currently very slow in the area.

Stagecoach Wales is warning that there will be delays on all its bus services in the area.