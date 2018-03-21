PROPOSALS to develop a centre of excellence for breast services in Gwent - at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach - are set to be completed within a couple of months.

The idea - a response to a series of challenges, including staff recruitment and retention - was backed by board members at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in autumn 2016.

A design team has since been working on a proposal which will be put to the Welsh Government with a view to attracting capital funding.

It is predicted that the project will cost £5-6 million to implement.

The health board's integrated medium term plan, a blueprint for service development during the next three years, indicates that the design and funding proposal should be ready in May.

The health board is keen that the project be backed, to the extent that if pressures on Welsh Government capital funding result in backing not being available from that source, it is prepared to consider the case as part of its discretionary capital programme.

The latter is an annual programme, also funded through the Welsh Government, which health boards use to fund statutory requirements such as fire safety measures, and repairs, improvements and equipment replacement.

This year's discretionary capital programme budget is around £10.8m.

The plan for breast services would see those currently provided at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals transferred to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

Difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff are a big challenge however, and have resulted in longer waiting times and a subsequent failure to meet national standards for people suspected of having - or confirmed with - breast cancer.

Other issues include restricted clinic space, which creates privacy and dignity issues for patients.

A single-site breast service, as well as addressing these issues, would also help to reduce the number of attendances patients would have to make for tests and other procedures.

Another advantage of a single-site service, would be the ability to more quickly assess and screen out those patients who do not need further treatment.