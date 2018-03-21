GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Elms Road in Govilon.

During the burglary, which occurred between 8am and 4.25pm on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, items worth in excess of £3,000 were taken including:

A pair of diamond, emerald and gold earrings worth between £1,000-£2,0000

A red and blue Nintendo Switch games console

A white HP Laptop

A rose gold ipad mini in a green and pink case

A black external hard drive described as being the size of a phone

2 Sony digital cameras -1 white and 1 black

Approximately £400 in cash.

A cash box containing between £400-500

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting log number 309 13/3/18.