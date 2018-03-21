AROUND 150 miles of roads across the five Gwent authorities were found to be in a “poor condition” last year.

Research of Department for Transport (DfT) figures by the BBC Shared Data Unit show that 242.1km of roads in Gwent needed maintenance in the region in 2016/17.

A six-year study examined the extent of defects such as bumpiness and cracking of road surfaces on national A roads and local B and C roads.

Around 10 per cent, or 1,932 miles, of Welsh roads were deemed to be in poor condition last year.

Figures show that on average 6.1 per cent of Torfaen’s road have needed maintenance since 2011/12 – one of the lowest figures in Wales.

According to the research, around 13 miles of the county’s road network is in a state of disrepair.

Monmouthshire had the highest average, 8.7 per cent, of the five local authority areas with 59 miles of road currently needing work.

Roger Hoggins, head of operations for the authority, said: “Monmouthshire highways include an extensive rural network over and above the urban routes.

“Increased traffic volumes and larger vehicles place increased pressure upon maintaining the fabric of the road network. The support from Welsh Government through the local government borrowing initiative has ended so funding currently falls to the council’s capital and revenue budgets.

“Over and above the revenue budget Monmouthshire County Council allocates capital funding annually for highway maintenance but maintaining the highway fabric is an ongoing challenge.”

On average, 7.7 per cent of Blaenau Gwent’s network has been found to have problems, with around 11 miles of road requiring work from last year.

A council spokeswoman said: “Blaenau Gwent is committed to investments in strategic infrastructure, such as highways, which will not only improve the quality of these roads for every day users in the community but also aid in enhancing opportunities for economic development, new inward investment and create a positive perception of visitors to or passing through the area.”

The same six-year average was found for Caerphilly, with 41 miles needing to be repaired from last year.

A Caerphilly council spokesman said: “The council continues to invest heavily to improve the condition of the local highway network.

“Last year we spent over £4.1million resurfacing more than 46km of carriageway. In addition we carried out almost 7,500 repairs to defects and potholes etc.

“Unfortunately a number of factors, including the recent period of sub-zero temperatures, have an adverse impact on the condition of the road surface, so we will continue to do all we can to make improvements with reducing budgets.”

Newport saw an average of 7.6 per cent, with 25 miles of road needing work.

In total, £1.39 million has been spent repairing A roads in Wales in the last six years, with a further £1.37 million dedicated to B and C roads.

Over a three-year period, the Welsh Government had invested £170 million into road networks across the country – but a Welsh Local Government Association spokesman has called for such funding to be sustained.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The Welsh Government has responsibility only for the trunk road network in Wales, which is regularly inspected, and any safety related defects addressed.

“It is for local authorities to determine how best to ensure subsidiary roads remain in the best possible condition.

“In February the cabinet secretary for local government and public services, Alun Davies, announced £30 million for councils in Wales to improve the state of roads in their areas.”