A PROJECT to plant a tree for every child born or adopted in Wales has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a planting session at the Garn Lakes Local Nature Reserve in Blaenavon.

Plant! which is the Welsh word for children, is a Welsh Government initiative run by Natural Resources Wales that aims to create a national forest of native trees at sites across Wales.

Every child born or adopted since January 2008 receives a certificate to say where their tree has been planted.

From April 1, 2014, the commitment was extended to plant an additional tree in Mbale in Uganda as well.

A total of 3,900 new trees have been planted around Garn Lakes since the project began, with more than 300,000 planted across Wales in total.

Executive member for the environment at Torfaen council, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: “This is a fantastic project and I am looking forward to watching this woodland grow over the years.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the project, including local volunteer John Adkins for donating a number of trees for us to plant to mark this occasion.”

Plant! officer, Kate Thomson, said: “It was fantastic to see so many of the local people and user groups connecting and enjoying their local woodland. We are so pleased to be marking this wonderful milestone at Garn Lakes. Thank you so much to everyone involved in planting and maintaining this new woodland for future generations.”

For more information on Plant! email the project here: plant.requests@cyfoethnaturiolcymru.gov.uk