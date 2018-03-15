GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Newport.

The incident happened on Amelia Way at approximately 10am on Thursday, March 15.

At least two unknown men were involved and forced entry via a kitchen window into the property. They have been described as white, dressed all in black with masks covering the bottom of their faces.

The men are also thought to have claimed to be from Neighbourhood Watch.

The victims were home at the time of the offence and were not harmed, but have been left shaken.

The men made off with a safe, containing a quantity of Asian gold jewellery, passports, birth certificates, ID cards and cash. They also took a wedding dress, a PlayStation and cameras.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has seen anything suspicious on the morning of the burglary that could assist with their enquiries.

If you have information, ring 101 quoting log number 121 15/03/2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.