AROUND 200 people turned up to Rodney Parade to raise both money and awareness for a Gwent group on World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

The group T:21 Dragons teamed up with the Newport Dragons to hold a charity raffle and entertainment for free - with children from a variety of schools coming along.

T:21 Dragons - a support group for parents of children with Down Syndrome - also announced their official partnership with the Newport Dragons. The team will be wearing odd socks in support of Down Syndrome at their match tomorrow (FRI).

More than £1,300 was also raised for T:21, which will help them organise outings and events.

Founder of T:21 Frances Jenkins said: "We have been supported by Newport Parent Network and Families First. The Dragons have been amazing and on Friday for the first time they have permission to wear odd socks during their match.

"This is massive as it has to be approved by the Welsh Rugby Union. It has been a fantastic event and well worth the stress of planning."

Renee Short, of T:21 Dragons, added: "We were lucky to also have the support of our children's schools as well. St Julian's School turned up and Maes Ebbw School also came.

"We had lots of people who donated cakes for us to sell and there were prizes from local companies such as salon vouchers and more.

"Lots of volunteers helped us out as well which we are very grateful for."

To help support T:21 Dragons or to find out more, visit www.gofundme.com/5pqqxazg