CONTENTIOUS plans to build a 50 ft high telecommunications mast in New Inn have been approved on the third time of asking.

Applications from Vodafone and Telefonica had been knocked back by Torfaen planners twice last year over.

The purpose of the mast is to increase mobile coverage in the "not spot" identified in the area of The Highway.

The original application, which proposed a 17.5 metre (57 feet) mast with three internal antennae, two 300 millimetre dishes and equipment cabinets, was refused in July before a plan with a smaller pole returned to planners a month later.

The second application was refused over concerns with the cabinets being too close to the public footpath and obstructing any future expansion of the bus stop.

But a revised scheme, which moved the cabinets away from the bus stop, was approved by the planning committee on Tuesday.

The only objections received by the authority were from Conservative ward Cllrs Richard Overton and Raymond Mills, with residents opting not to respond to a consultation.

The closest house to the equipment will be 20 metres away but a report said that the development "would not be harmful to members of the public".

Independent Cllr Jason O'Connell said: "These companies are experts in their field.

"In terms of the siting, and its ability to eliminate the not spot, we need to consider the wider benefit that it has for the community.

"I think it will alleviate problems for thousands of residents across Torfaen."

Independent Cllr Ron Burnett described the lack of representation on the application from residents as "very unusual", adding: "I'd feel guilty objecting to this if the neighbours aren't."

But Conservative Cllr Huw Bevan remained apprehensive, saying: "I’m one of these people who is affected by poor mobile phone coverage, so theoretically I should be supportive of this.

"I think there is an issue with the visual impact that this is going to have. It’s still going to be very large."

The mast will be shared by Vodafone and Telefonica through their Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL) joint venture.