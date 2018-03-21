AN INSURANCE company has renewed their support for a city half marathon.

Newport half marathon's title sponsors Admiral have agreed to donate this years' sponsorship, even though the event did not go ahead.

They have also agreed to be title sponsors for 2019.

Geraint Jones, chief financial officer for the Admiral Group said, “We are incredibly proud of our sponsorship of the Newport Half Marathon and really disappointed for the team at St David’s Hospice Care having to cancel this year’s event because of circumstances way beyond their control.

"The event raises vital funds for the charity so we wanted to ensure they would still benefit from our sponsorship despite the event not going ahead.

"We will also be supporting the event again in 2019 making it 6 years as title sponsors and many of our staff are already looking forward to taking part."

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon was due to take place on March 4 but had to be rescheduled due to snow.

It was then scheduled to take place last Sunday, but it was again cancelled due to snow.

The organisers then made the decision to cancel the event for this year and focus on the 2019 half marathon.

Chief executive Emma Saysell said: “St David’s Hospice Care is absolutely delighted at the tremendous generosity shown by Admiral, as you are aware we have been so worried about the financial impact of cancelling the Half Marathon on patient care and we are overwhelmed by Admiral’s support this year.

“We are thrilled that they have agreed to be the main sponsor of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in 2019, it’s absolutely wonderful news”

Runners were given a choice about deferring entry to next year’s event, getting a refund or donating their entry fee to the hospice which is based in Newport.

People who donate their fee will receive a medal and T-shirt which were due to be handed out at the end of the race.

Finf out more at cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com.