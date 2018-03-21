EDUCATION is one of the most important duties of government.

If we fail to educate the next generation we will have robbed many of them of the futures they desire.

This is why I see my work scrutinising the Welsh Government via the Children, Young People and Education Committee as a key part of my role as an AM.

Currently, my focus on this committee has been ensuring that, no matter what their background, able and talented children are supported and challenged to achieve the very highest levels of success.

Sadly, this is not always the case and in too many areas of Wales we have suffered from a culture of low expectations in education.

Too often children have had their future aspirations limited because of where they grew up or what school they attended.

Low expectations have affected too many children in our region and this must change.

Much of my work recently has been scrutinising the Welsh Government’s Seren Network, a scheme designed to help able and talented Welsh pupils gain entrance to the best universities in the UK and abroad.

This is a programme which, if done well, would help many Welsh pupils achieve the future success of which they are capable.

There have been teething issues, but I would encourage any young person invited to take part in the Seren Network to make the most of the opportunities it provides.

Meanwhile, I will continue to press the cabinet secretary, as I have repeatedly in the Assembly, to improve the Seren Network, so our children can compete for places at the very best universities, rather than being left behind as too many currently are.

Adult education should also be very important for our region.

Newport has been promised significant investment to create a digital cluster, with many new jobs potentially being brought to the city.

I want local people to be able to be employed in those jobs.

For this we need opportunities for people to retrain alongside their current work, to become ready to take part in the new digital economy.

I questioned the first minister on this just this week, although he was sadly non-committal in his response to me.

I will continue to press on this to ensure that investment benefits the people of Newport and beyond, so we take our place in the emerging digital economy.