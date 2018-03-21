A FUNDING project aiming to retain the most effective part of the Communities First programme has been supported by Blaenau Gwent council.

Its executive committee has approved a report about the legacy project and activity recommendations.

Welsh Government set up the legacy funding to support the resilient communities agenda and to retain the most effective elements of communities first, with the council receiving an allocated budget of £464,465 for 2018/2019.

The report provided an update on the funding application submission.

Cllr Dai Davies, the executive member for regeneration and economic development said: “The executive has previously agreed the legacy panel and approach and today’s report focused on agreeing to a number of recommendations to take forward the legacy project.

"We are looking at a wide range of projects to support the local community.

"Our next steps will be to engage with our relevant partners to scope out the project details and agree an approach to delivery to ensure that we maximise on delivering community benefits.

"We will also proceed with the appointment of the co-ordinator who will facilitate the Legacy project and its support activities.”

Seven projects have been approved: Menu For Life – a wellbeing project, US Girls – a sport scheme aiming at increasing uptake in women, Dads Worker – engagement and support for fathers, Attendance and Community Support – tackling truancy and other issues in schools, Integrate Youth Club – youth support for young people with learning disabilities, Community Facility Fund, Inclusion Services Commission and a community regeneration co-ordinator.