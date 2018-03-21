A MAN on trial has admitted a “white lie” over booking a rental car that was allegedly used in an armed robbery.

Lee Bidmead took to the witness stand at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday and is accused of carrying out raids at two Spar stores with a replica Glock gun.

As previously reported, the prosecution say the 46-year-old held up shops in Caerleon and Portskewett on March 11 and March 20, 2016.

It is also alleged Brian Butler,50 of Radnor Road, Newport, and his son Kieran O’Neill, 32 of Wolseley Road, took part - with all three denying two counts of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

On March 21, Bidmead was cross-examined by both prosecution and defence barristers over a series of calls to a rental firm Europa Car.

The court heard Bidmead told a call centre agent he was Brian Butler when booking a 24-hour rental on March 11 - the date of the first robbery.

He admitted he told a “white lie” in pretending to be Butler “not to complicate things” and added he booked the car in O’Neill’s name.

The call stemmed from Butler asking the defendant to help his son find DJ work with Bidmead stating O’Neill wanted to “get used to it” as he hadn’t driven for five years.

In evidence, Bidmead maintained he made the call to “help out” as he had unlimited minutes on his phone contract, adding he did not pick up the car from the firm.

The court heard Bidmead was involved in a March 14 call for a week-long car rental and that the vehicle was spotted driving away from Portskewett - where the second robbery happened.

In response to Harry Baker, defending Butler, Bidmead said he was sofa surfing at time of the alleged offences and had occasionally stayed at Butler’s house.

Bidmead said he had also known O’Neill since he was a child and his relationship with his father, Butler, was based around drugs, the court heard.

Bidmead also told Matthew Roberts, defending O’Neill, that he was with Baker and O’Neill during rental bookings.

When asked where he was at the time of the March 11 robbery by prosecutor Jonathan Elystan Rees, Bidmead said “I was probably getting high in someone’s flat.”

The prosecutor revisited DNA traces on a bottle at the second robbery and an imitation gun - something Bidmead claims he accidentally touched.

On the reasons for not making earlier admissions about touching the gun, he cited a “jungle of emotions” following the death of his father.

