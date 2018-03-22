A MAJOR retailer will close 60 stores and axe 980 members of staff in the coming months as part of a rescue package.

New Look has announced that the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal that was suggested on March 7 was approved by the overwhelming majority of the Company’s creditors and landlords.

Stored scheduled for closure in Gwent are in Brynmawr, Monmouth, Newport Mens, Pontypool and Tredegar.

Executive chairman of New Look said that the company needed to "reduce our fixed cost base" and that it was "a tough decision" to close the stores.

He said: “In order to help restore long-term profitability, it is clear we need to reduce our fixed cost base. We are therefore pleased to have gained the support of our creditors to address our over-rented store estate.

"Launching a CVA has been a tough decision and our priority remains keeping all potentially affected colleagues informed during this difficult time.

“The CVA is one of a number of necessary actions we are taking to get the company back on track. In addition to implementing other cost-saving initiatives, we are already focusing on driving future full price sales by realigning our pricing to offer significantly better value, adding flexibility to our buying model, and improving our speed to market. Additionally, we have further strengthened our alignment between ecommerce and stores.

“New Look is a great brand and today represents another important step in helping to rebuild our position within the UK market.”

New Look has identified 60 out of its total 593 stores in the UK for potential closure, alongside a further six sites which are sub-let to third parties.

Final decisions on individual store closures will be made by the company and the stores’ respective landlords. Under the terms, the stores identified for potential closure are most likely to close within six to 12 months’ time subject to decisions by individual landlords.