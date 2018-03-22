PEOPLE who are deaf or have hearing loss are being put in danger because they’re not getting clear information about their health, a national charity is claiming.

54 per cent of patients say they leave their GP unclear about their diagnosis or how to take their medication.

Four years since standards for communicating with deaf people were introduced in Wales, research from the charity Action on Hearing Loss Cymru shows more than half of patients say they’re still not getting clear information from their GP.

Denise Carson, of Risca, has been deaf since birth and uses British Sign Language (BSL). The 52-year-old said: “I can’t make an appointment with my GP unless I drive to the surgery to book it, no matter how ill I am. Alternatively I can ask a family member to call the surgery for me, but that means I have no privacy, no independence.

“When I do manage to make an appointment, I also need a BSL interpreter to be present. Most of the time this means I have to wait at least a week to be seen, so if it’s an emergency I’m often forced to go without an interpreter and the doctor asks me to write things down instead. I went to a deaf school and my first language is BSL; writing English isn’t easy for me, especially when it comes to medical terms.

“This makes it difficult for me to properly explain my symptoms and I rarely understand what the GP has told me or what should be happening next. There’s never enough time for me to check what was said as I’m bustled out of there, ready for the next patient.”

Action on Hearing Loss Cymru spoke to more than 380 people who are deaf or have hearing loss in Wales. The survey found that 28 per cent said the appointment wasn't long enough to communicate properly and 42 per cent of BSL users said they were not provided with an interpreter.

Rebecca Woolley, director of Action on Hearing Loss Cymru, said: “Failing to communicate with people in a way they can understand not only puts patients at risk it also wastes the health service’s time and money.

“Patients are still not seeing the increased accessibility they were promised. We now want to see the cabinet secretary for Health and local health boards monitoring performance against the standards, publishing the results and intervening when healthcare providers are poorly performing.”