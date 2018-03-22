A WEBSITE used to register for events in Gwent has suffered a security breach, leading to concern from users.

Active Network, which is used to process payments for the ABP Newport Wales Marathon and Velothon Wales, suffered a breach which meant people who using the site could have had their payment details accessed by “unauthorised third parties”.

A spokesman for Run 4 Wales, the organisers of the two events, said:

“We were surprised to learn of a security incident involving the Active Network.

“A small number of Run 4 Wales’ customers got in contact to report an issue which impacted their personal data, and their concerns were immediately raised by Run 4 Wales with the Active Network.

“The incident is related to transactions where card details were manually keyed in during the checking out process between December 2016 and September 2017. During this time period, personal information may have been accessed by unauthorised third parties.

“We are working with Active to understand the full implications, but have been assured that they have implemented remediation measures that will prevent a recurrence of this type of issue in future.”

A Facebook group called Boycott Active.com has been created.

Mark Digby, from Surrey, who signed up to the Newport marathon is among those affected.

He said: “I only found out there was a problem with my bank account when I tried to sign up for another race about two weeks later.

“When I contacted my bank, they advised that ‘a number of cards had been cancelled due to potential suspicious activity’.

“I only connected this with Active after a friend had hundreds of pounds taken from her account this weekend, and received a letter from Active informing of the security issues.”

He added: “It’s extremely concerning, as runners place a large amount of trust in race organisers, and suppliers. I certainly will not be signing up to any races in future that use Active to process entries and payment.”

Active Network were contacted for comment.