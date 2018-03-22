AN EVENTS website which is used for events in Gwent has suffered a security breach in a payment system.

Active Network sent a letter to people who have been affected saying that 'unauthorised third parties' could have accessed the information they entered when paying for events between December 2016 and September 2017.

The website is used by a number of events including the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, Velothon Wales, the Cardiff Half Marathon and Ironman Wales to process registrations and payments.

A spokesman for Run 4 Wales said: "We were surprised to learn of a security incident involving the Active Network.

"A small number of Run 4 Wales’ customers got in contact to report an issue which impacted their personal data, and their concerns were immediately raised by Run 4 Wales with the Active Network.

"The Active Network is the sector-leading online registration platform provider for mass participation races around the world, used by event organisers including Run 4 Wales.

"The incident is related to transactions where card details were manually keyed in during the checking out process between December 2016 and September 2017. During this time period, personal information may have been accessed by unauthorised third parties.

"We are working with Active to understand the full implications, but have been assured that they have implemented remediation measures that will prevent a recurrence of this type of issue in future.

"Active have employed a professional third party organisation to rigorously test their data protection procedures and are confident there is no cause for concern moving forward.

"They have also provided us with PCI security certificates, to assure us that the system is now secure and customers can use the registration platform with confidence.

"All affected customers have been contacted, so those who have entered races via the Active Network that have not received a correspondence should not be concerned. Those with concerns are welcome to call a toll-free helpline that has been made available for customers - 001-800-338-3104. This is a US number, but free to call from the UK."

Active Network describes itself as "the world's largest directory of sports and recreational activities, facilities, venues and classes, which includes more than 290,000 races."

The company has not responded to requests to comment and a Facebook group called Boycott Active.com has been created to try to collate information about people who have been affected and to press Active Network for an explanation.

In the group eight people who have signed up to the Newport marathon have been affected by the security breach.