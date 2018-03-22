PLANS to build nine homes on farmland in Risca have been lodged with the local authority.

The application from LRJ Planning seeks to develop on Gelli Pistyll Farm in Elm Drive, Ty-Sign and provide "much needed housing" to the area.

Work would involve the demolition of the existing house and outbuildings, with the farmhouse and land in the south-eastern part of the 0.32-hectare site remaining with the landowner.

The developers are proposing to build seven three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes.

All of the houses will be two-storey and will have off-street parking provision and garages, creating a total of 27 parking spaces.

A new access road into the development will be created off Elm Drive along with new footpaths for pedestrian access.

A planning report said: "The amount and scale of dwellings proposed enables a spacious and varied layout to be achieved which remains in keeping with the urban nature of the site whilst meeting all relevant guidance in terms of highway provision, amenity standards and parking provision."

It also claims that there will be no privacy or overlooking issues with neighbouring houses.

To view the plans for yourself, click here.