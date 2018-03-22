THERE are only hours left to send us your nominations in the South Wales Argus’ Pride of Gwent Awards.

We have received nominations for individuals and groups in the awards that publicly recognise the work of people in our community who go the extra mile.

These are the people who volunteer tirelessly for charities, who are carers, incredible fund-raisers or who have faced adversity with great courage.

We know there are scores of people out there who go the extra mile. We want to reward the people who work to make our communities better.#

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award and the Community Hero Award.

If you know someone who fits the bill you can nominate using the form at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.

You have until 5pm on Friday (March 23) to enter.