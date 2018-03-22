A GRIEVING mother whose three-day-old baby died in hospital is appealing for donations to fund a headstone.

Kira Teppett-Higgs, who is from Moorland Park, Newport told the Argus that she gave birth to son Freddie Woodfine-Jones 14 weeks prematurely.

Freddie was delivered on Christmas Eve because of intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) - which causes a fetus to grow slowly in the womb.

Tragically he died three days later, following complications of IUGR.

“My world fell apart,” said the 21-year-old. “There were problems with his lungs.

“What is also difficult is that we do not have the money to get a headstone.

“He is buried in Christchurch Cemetery.”

But now, Miss Teppett-Higgs has set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise £1,000 for a headstone.

“Freddie fought every second that he was here and that is why he needs a headstone,” she said.

“There is a charity event taking place next month but people got in touch saying they could not make it.

"£180 has been donated so far."

She added the family plan to buy a “unique” headstone with donations.

“Freddie was a unique baby,” she said. “We used to call him super Freddie.

“It is only right that his headstone be different.”

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/2DJxQRP

A charity fundraising event will also be held at Los Amigos, Stow Hill from 6.30pm on April 6.