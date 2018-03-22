PLANS to cut the number of Blaenau Gwent councillors from 42 to 34 have been given the go ahead by the authority.

The number of council wards could also drop from 16 to 14, as part of a nationwide reform of electoral arrangements by the Boundary Commission of Wales (BCW)

A review of all wards across Wales is being carried out before the next local authority elections in 2022.

Under the proposals, Tredegar Central and West will be renamed Tredegar, and its ward members will reduce from four to three.

The Badminton and Beaufort wards, which are represented by two councillors each, will merge into the Beaufort ward and will be represented by three councillors.

Abertillery and Six Bells will also merge into the single Abertillery ward and will see their combined councillors drop from five to three.

Nantyglo, Llanhilleth and Blaina will be reduced from three members to two.

The Garnlydan estate and Aberbeeg will be moved into the newly-renamed Rassau and Garnlydan and Llanhilleth wards respectively.

Georgetown, Sirhowy, Ebbw Vale North, Ebbw Vale South, Cwm, Brynmawr and Cwmtillery, will remain unchanged.

The changes proposed by Blaenau Gwent go beyond the reduction of 42-38 suggested by the BCW.

“The number of councillors has always been raised as a concern in public consultations, and this proposal will demonstrate that the council is listening to residents’ views,” a report said.

The report adds that ward mergers between the county borough’s three valleys were not considered as “there are no strong communities from valley to valley”.

Councillors agreed to the changes at a meeting on Thursday and will submit them to the BCW ahead of their March 27 deadline.

But Labour Cllr Stephen Thomas referenced the recent announcement by Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies that the Welsh Government were considering merging the five Gwent councils.

The proposals could see Blaenau Gwent merge with Torfaen and Monmouthshire into a single authority, and Newport and Caerphilly into another.

“With the announcement this week we may go lower yet. We could be looking at this again,” said Cllr Thomas.

Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels described it as an “emotive and touchy subject” but commended the “immense work” done by Andrea Jones, head of legal and corporate compliance, fellow officers and the task and finish group in producing the report.