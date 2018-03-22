HEALTH secretary Vaughan Gething insists that despite the busiest winter on record, “the vast majority of patients have received timely, professional care”.

“Along with record levels of emergency admissions, we’ve seen the highest levels of flu and proportion of elderly patients admitted for many years,” he said.

“I thank NHS and social care staff and volunteers for their dedication in delivering care during this challenging period.”

He said that despite the pressures, many performance measures improved in February, highlighting emergency ambulance responses and reductions in delayed transfers of care.

“However, there have been times this winter when patients have been waiting longer than is acceptable,” he said.

Welsh Conservatives highlighted the worst A&E waiting times for February since records began in 2009.

“It’s no secret A&E services across the country are under pressure this winter, but the health secretary needs to get to grips with a mounting crisis on his watch,” the party’s shadow health secretary Angela Burns.

“These are the worst waiting times on record, despite a significant fall in the number of patients presenting at A&E.

“There’s no doubt the impact of this winter will be felt for many months to come. We urgently need workable solutions so patients can get the best possible care.”