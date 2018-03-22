AN ANNUAL education event which prepares children for the transition into secondary school has been attended by almost 1,000 Year Six students from Torfaen.

Crucial Crew teaches children about personal safety, sustainability, recycling and other skills which could be beneficial to them in new educational surroundings.

Pupils took part in a series of workshops from agencies such as Torfaen council’s waste and road safety teams, Fly Tipping Action Wales, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Food Standards Agency Wales, Network Rail, Western Power, Sight Cymru, RNLI, The Samaritans, and the Dogs Trust.

The sessions aim to encourage pupils to make better-informed choices, and reinforce key safety messages at a crucial time in their lives.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “Year Six children are coming to the end of their primary education and will start to be given much more responsibility for themselves and their own safety.

“I am particularly pleased to see these children being engaged with recycling.

“It is at this age that they will start to form habits that will stay with them for the rest of their lives and if we can encourage them to be passionate about recycling now the benefits will last for years to come.”

The Crucial Crew is a multi-agency event led by RESOLVE it, and Torfaen’s road safety team. Crucial Crew events are aimed at 10 to 12-year-olds and are delivered to over 13,000 children across south Wales every year.

For further details visit resolveitcic.co.uk/crucial-crews .