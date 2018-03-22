A SEMI-CONDUCTOR manufacturing company from Newport has won the St David Award for Innovation, Science and Technology.

IQE, based at Coedkernew, picked up the prize at the ceremony, held in the Senedd, to mark all those making a difference across Wales.

The company was co-funded by Dr Drew Nelson in 1988 and since then has become a world leader in supplying epitaxial wafers for use in items such as mobile phones and low energy lighting.

Carwyn Jones congratulated all the winners and finalists for their achievements at the ceremony on Thursday, March 22.

The first minister said: “The winners at this evening’s event are a true credit to your families, friends, communities, and to Wales as a whole.

"Many congratulations to you and also to everyone who was a finalist. “I know there are exceptional things being performed by inspirational and aspiring people here in Wales. As I travel across the country, I get to see first hand the efforts that people make, day in day out to make our small but mighty country great.

“The St David Awards give us a chance to celebrate those people who go the extra mile often without the recognition they deserve.”

Newport brewers Tiny Rebel were one of the finalists for the enterprise award, while Ystrad Mynach's Hollie Arnold MBE was one of the nominees for the sport category.

Blackwood paramedic Julian Rudge was nominated for the bravery award, presented by Newport’s Richard Parks, for his role in attending a murder scene.