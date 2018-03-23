A THIRTY FOUR-YEAR-OLD man died after choking on a hot dog and collapsing in a Newport street, despite desperate efforts from medical staff to save him, an inquest has heard.

Benjamin Richard Ellis had been out with friends in the city centre on Saturday, March 3 before heading home in the early hours of the Sunday morning, Newport Coroner's Court heard yesterday.

The inquest heard how Mr Ellis had left friends had bought a hot dog before walking towards his home on Stow Hill. He then began to choke before collapsing.

He was found unconscious on Stow Hill shortly after midnight by an off-duty nurse who tried to assist him before an ambulance was called.

Paramedics then performed CPR on Mr Ellis at the scene and on the way to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors failed in an attempt to insert a tube to help Mr Ellis to breathe before performing an emergency tracheotomy.

By this time however, he had suffered what was described as a "catastrophic brain injury" due to lack of oxygen.

He spent four days in intensive care but did not recover. His life support machine was switched off on Wednesday, March 7.

Mr Ellis' friend Charlene Smith said she last saw the shop assistant at around midnight on the night and that he was "in good spirits but not drunk".

She said her and other friends had said goodbye to Mr Ellis outside Le Pub while he was smoking a cigarette.

Ms Smith then said she only found out what had happened on Sunday through a message on social media.

Dr Eloise Dawe, a consultant at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said Mr Ellis was brought in in the early hours of Sunday and staff fought to save him in a variety of ways, but this was unsuccessful.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Wendy James said the statements showed that Benjamin Ellis had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury and commended the 34-year-old for donating his organs "which would have on to save many lives".

She recorded a verdict of 'accidental death'.