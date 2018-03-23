A GRIEVING mother whose three-day-old baby died in hospital has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a headstone.

Student Kira Teppett-Higgs, who is from Moorland Park, Newport gave birth to son Freddie Woodfine-Jones, as the Argus reported yesterday, 14 weeks prematurely.

Freddie was delivered early on Christmas Eve because of intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) - which causes a fetus to grow slowly in the womb.

Tragically, he died three days later, following complications.

A fundraising event has been organised by a friend, to help toward the £1,000 costs needed for the headstone.

And now a fundraising page has also been launched for anyone who cannot attend.

Miss Teppett-Higgs said: “Freddie fought every second that he was here and that is why he needs a headstone.

“He is buried in Christchurch Cemetery, but we do not have the money to do it alone."

She added the family plan to buy a “unique” headstone if they reach their total.

“Freddie was a unique baby,” added the 21-year-old. “We used to call him super Freddie.

“It is only right that his headstone be different.”

£180 has been donated to the GoFundMe page so far.

The fundraising event will take place at Los Amigos, in Stow Hill, Newport, from 6.30pm on April 6.

To make a donation to the fundraising page, visit bit.ly/2DJxQRP