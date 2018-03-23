A £220 MILLION scheme will still hit its target of improving council homes in Caerphilly by 2020 despite setbacks, say the local authority.

The council has revised its project to bring homes up to Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) after one of the contractors went into liquidation.

The changes, approved by the council’s cabinet, means that some work has been extended from when it was originally planned in order for the council’s in-house workforce to pick up the work left by the absent contractor.

All council tenants will be sent a copy of the revised WHQS programme and a copy can also be found on the council’s website.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes and places, said: “Whilst good progress has been made in the delivery of the council’s WHQS programme, unforeseen circumstances have led to changes being necessary.

“Unfortunately, this does mean that some tenants will receive their improvements later than originally anticipated.

“We apologise for this, but would like to assure tenants that we are still on target to meet our 2020 deadline for completion of this programme.

“The council’s in-house workforce has consistently performed well throughout the programme, achieving high levels of tenant satisfaction. Allocating a greater proportion of improvement works to them is a positive outcome for tenants.”

The council gets a Major Repairs Allowance from Welsh Government, receiving £7.3 million in in 2017/18 which contributed to WHQS improvements.

To view the programme, go to caerphilly.gov.uk/Housing.